Nora Fatehi recreates iconic 'Pooja, what is this behaviour?' scene from 'Bigg Boss'; watch video

Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi has been giving fans their daily dose of entertainment through Instagram. From utilizing her lockdown days to hone her enviable moves to working on her culinary skills, Nora has been keeping fans updated about her quarantine diaries. Apart from that, the diva has also been sharing hilarious TikTok videos on the photo-sharing app and the latest one is too good to miss!

In her latest post, Nora fatehi recreated the iconic 'Bigg Boss' scene - 'Pooja, what is this behaviour'. The actress can be seen lip-syncing to the rib-tickling dialogues. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Sh*t escalated real quick.. everyone in quarantine at the moment..."