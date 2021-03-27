Nora Fatehi opts for a teeny tiny belt bag worth Rs 72,000 for a salon visit

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi knows a little more than what it takes to turn heads with a fashion statement. The belly dancing queen was photographed by the paparazzi on Friday night as she stepped out for a salon visit.
While Nora kept her outfit all-black, it was her teeny tiny belt bag that grabbed the eyeballs of fashion police.
The 29-year-old accessorised her look with a black Yves Saint Laurent belt bag in matelassé leather worth USD 995, which comes around Rs 72,085.
Earlier this month, Nora's dance number "Dilbar" has touched the one billion mark on YouTube, making her the first African Arab female artiste to achieve the feat. The superhit dance number features in the 2018 film "Satyamev Jayate".
"'Dilbar' is an important song for a lot of people. It marked the beginning of a lot of careers and introduced me to the world!" said Nora.
Nora's dance is filmed on a recreated version of an original song from the 1999 release "Sirf Tum", which featured a superhit dance number by Sushmita Sen. The dance proved to be a turning point in Nora's career, commencing a streak of chartbusters and successful hits.
An African Arab origin actress from Canada, Nora would go on to show her dancing skills in tracks such as "O saki saki", "Ek toh kam zindagani", "Garmi", and "Naach meri rani" amongst others.
Talking about this achievement, Nora said: "I am ecstatic and honoured as an artiste representing India, Africa and the Middle East globally to hit such a milestone in my career."
The actress will soon be seen in the film "Bhuj: The Pride Of India".
