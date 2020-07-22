Nora Fatehi has found her 'husband'; 'Dilbar' girl shares video of the cutest marriage proposal by a young fan

Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi has found her 'husband'!
The Moroccan beauty, who has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood with hits such as 'Manohari', 'Dilbar', 'O saki saki', 'Kamariya', 'Ek toh kam zindagani' and 'Garmi, shared an adorable video of a marriage proposal by a young fan.
In the video, the little lad can be heard saying, "Mujhe Dilbar wali ladki se shaadi karni hai." The cute video was shared by the 'Street Dancer 3D' actress on her Instagram story. She captioned it: "Guys, that’s it!!! I found my husband. We getting married."
Watch it here:
The dancing sensation and actress Nora Fatehi has garnered over 14.5 million followers on Instagram.
Recently, Nora celebrated two years 'Dilbar's release and shared a video. The caption read: "Today changed my entire life forever, July 4th Dilbar was released.. i became the dilbar girl, the whole world stood up and noticed me.. and the rest is history this day is very special to me, this song is very special to me! I gained an amazing diverse fandom and created a brand that will forever inspire people! Im blesssed and grateful #happydilbargirlday"
On the acting front, Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India.' It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.
In the film, Ajay will be seen playing Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik, while Sonakshi will essay the character of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, who is a social worker and a farmer women, who convinced 299 other women from Madhapur to help build a runway during the India-Pakistan war of 1971.
Karnik was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan. He was accompanied by 50 IAF and 60 Defence Security Corps personnel at the airbase.
