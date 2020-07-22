Nora Fatehi has found her 'husband'; 'Dilbar' girl shares video of the cutest marriage proposal by a young fan

Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi has found her 'husband'!

The Moroccan beauty, who has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood with hits such as 'Manohari', 'Dilbar', 'O saki saki', 'Kamariya', 'Ek toh kam zindagani' and 'Garmi, shared an adorable video of a marriage proposal by a young fan.

In the video, the little lad can be heard saying, "Mujhe Dilbar wali ladki se shaadi karni hai." The cute video was shared by the 'Street Dancer 3D' actress on her Instagram story. She captioned it: "Guys, that’s it!!! I found my husband. We getting married."

Watch it here: