Nora Fatehi flaunts her curves in sexy bralette and thigh-slit skirt as she celebrates 30 million followers on Instagram

Actress Nora Fatehi recently reached the 30 million followers mark on Instagram and to thank her fans, she shared a couple of photos of herself from Morocco.
In the pictures, the actress is seen donning animal print ensemble, looking absolutely ravishing. Nora completed her looks with huge hooped earrings and light makeup.
She captioned the post, "30 million. We on fiyaaa. Locomotion, we causing a comotion. Love you guys. Let's gooooo."
Moments after she shared the post, the commented section was filled with heart and fire emojis.
Have a look at her post here:
Soaring high with her back to back successes, Nora is one of the most popular and loved performers of the entertainment industry, with an unfathomable fanbase in not just India but carving her place to popularity across the globe.
One of the fastest growing celebrities, Nora Fatehi has her footprints across the globe with her impressive talent and inspirational journey to success.
Over the years, Nora has created a mark with phenomenal performances through various mediums. Captivating the masses with imprints across television, films as well as social media, Nora is leaving no stone unturned to deliver astounding performances.
Gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' Nora has created immense anticipation amongst the fans and followers to witness her slip into the character of a spy.
Impressing the audience with her action avatar and impactful dialogues through the trailer, Nora has piqued the interests of critics and audience alike.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)