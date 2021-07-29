Nora Fatehi flaunts her curves in sexy bralette and thigh-slit skirt as she celebrates 30 million followers on Instagram

Actress Nora Fatehi recently reached the 30 million followers mark on Instagram and to thank her fans, she shared a couple of photos of herself from Morocco.

In the pictures, the actress is seen donning animal print ensemble, looking absolutely ravishing. Nora completed her looks with huge hooped earrings and light makeup.

She captioned the post, "30 million. We on fiyaaa. Locomotion, we causing a comotion. Love you guys. Let's gooooo."

Moments after she shared the post, the commented section was filled with heart and fire emojis.

Have a look at her post here: