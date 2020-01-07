Nora Fatehi copies Deepika Padukone's all-leather outfit but hides it beneath Rs 1.4 lakh trench coat

Nora Fatehi, who is slowly making it big in Bollywood, has entered the fashion spotlight with her high end couture. Joining the bandwagon of A-lister, the Dilbar diva had heads turn earlier this morning at the Mumbai airport.

Nora, was spotted with Street Dancer 3D co-star Varun Dhawan as they jetted off for promotional activities. Clad in a leather outfit, the twerk queen reminded us of Deepika Padukone’s similar outfit during Chhapaak promotions. However, Nora layered her ensemble with a Burberry trench coat worth Rs 1.4 Lakh, and accessorised it with black boots, black sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton Petite Boite Chapeau handbag.