Nora Fatehi copies Deepika Padukone's all-leather outfit but hides it beneath Rs 1.4 lakh trench coat

Nora Fatehi, who is slowly making it big in Bollywood, has entered the fashion spotlight with her high end couture. Joining the bandwagon of A-lister, the Dilbar diva had heads turn earlier this morning at the Mumbai airport.
Nora, was spotted with Street Dancer 3D co-star Varun Dhawan as they jetted off for promotional activities. Clad in a leather outfit, the twerk queen reminded us of Deepika Padukone’s similar outfit during Chhapaak promotions. However, Nora layered her ensemble with a Burberry trench coat worth Rs 1.4 Lakh, and accessorised it with black boots, black sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton Petite Boite Chapeau handbag.
Nora is already making headlines for her sizzling dance number ‘Garmi’ alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza, the film 'Street Dancer 3D' has been making a lot of buzz in the industry owing to the success of D'Souza's previous dance-dramas 'ABCD' and 'ABCD 2'. It is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 next year and has Nora Fatehi in a pivotal role.
