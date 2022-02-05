Nora Fatehi Birthday Special: From 'O Saki Saki' to 'Dilbar', 10 best songs of the Bollywood beauty

Nora Fatehi was born on 6th February 1992 in Montreal, Canada in a Moroccan family. She has appeared in several Hindi and Telegu movies and is a prominent TV personality.

Nora's debut Hindi film was the Kamal Sadanah directed 'Roar: Tigers of Sundarban'. She appeared in 'Crazy Cukkad Family' the same year. Her first dance number was 'Ittage Rechchipodam' featured in the Telugu movie 'Temper'.

The song was a hit and audiences loved Nora Fatehi's incredible dance moves. Nora also appeared in a special appearance in the Malayalam movie 'Double Barrel'.

In 2015, Nora was a contestant on the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 9' and was evicted on Day 84. In 2016, she was a participant in the reality television dance show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.She appeared in the John Abraham starrer 'Satyameva Jayate' in which she was seen in the recreated version of the song 'Dilbar' which crossed 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, making it the first Hindi song to have garnered such numbers in India.

Nora has established herself in the Telugu and Hindi film industry. She has appeared in a number of item songs in the last few years. Nora Fatehi has been in the industry for the past seven years, and in these seven years, she has left a mark with her fantastic dance moves. From South to Bollywood, she has ruled the silver screens with her dance numbers.

On the occasion of her birthday, here are 10 of her best songs!

1) Dilbar- Satyameva Jayate

2) Garmi- Street Dancer 3D

3) Lagdi Lahore Di- Street Dancer 3D

4) O Saki Saki- Batla House

5) Kamariya- Stree

6) Naah- Harrdy Sandhu

7) Nachi Nachi- Street Dancer 3D

8) Ek Toh Kum Zindagani- Marjaavaan

9) Rock Tha Party- Rocky Handsome

10) Kusu Kusu- Satyameva Jayate 2

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 02:39 PM IST