Nora Fatehi Birthday Special: 10 hottest Instagram pictures of the Bollywood actress

Nora Fatehi was born on 6th February 1992 in Montreal, Canada in a Moroccan family. She has appeared in several Hindi and Telegu movies and is a prominent TV personality.

Nora's debut Hindi film was the Kamal Sadanah directed 'Roar: Tigers of Sundarban'. She appeared in 'Crazy Cukkad Family' the same year. Her first dance number was 'Ittage Rechchipodam' featured in the Telugu movie 'Temper'.

In 2015, Nora was a contestant on the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 9' and was evicted on Day 84. In 2016, she was a participant in the reality television dance show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. She appeared in the John Abraham starrer 'Satyameva Jayate' in which she was seen in the recreated version of the song 'Dilbar' which crossed 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, making it the first Hindi song to have garnered such numbers in India.

Nora Fatehi has been in the industry for the past seven years, and in these seven years, she has left a mark with her fantastic dance moves. She is undoubtedly a real-life diva and one of the most mesmerizing actresses who doesn't miss a chance to stun her fans with sizzling pictures.

From stunning bikini pictures to dazzling fashion statements, here are 10 hottest Instagram pictures of the actress

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 02:45 PM IST