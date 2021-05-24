Nora Fatehi amps up her airport look with Fendi bag worth Rs 2.25 lakh

Actor Nora Fatehi, known for her impeccable dancing skills, never fails to make a fashion statement every time she steps out.
Whether it's wearing an easy-going outfit or a traditional attire, the Bollywood diva makes heads turn every time she makes a public appearance.
Nora was on Sunday spotted at the Mumbai airport. She was seen in an all-black ensemble - a crop top, sweatpants, jacket, and heels.
The fashionista was spotted with an unbelievably expensive bag and we can't stop but wish to have it.
The trendy handbag is by Fendi and it is priced at $3,100, which converts to Rs 2,25,771 approximately.
Nora also followed the necessary COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and maintaining a safe social distance while heading inside the airport.
Check out some of her pictures here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora how as last seen in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D, will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s upcoming war-action Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt.
Nora has also been hogging the limelight for her appearances on dance realirt shows. Recently, she filled in for Madhuri Dixit Nene for a few episodes of Dance Deewane 3.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)