Nora Fatehi amps up her airport look with a mini bag worth Rs 80,000; see photos

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi, known for her impeccable dancing skills, never fails to make a fashion statement every time she steps out.

Whether it's wearing an easy-going outfit or a traditional attire, the diva makes heads turn every time she makes a public appearance.

Nora was spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. She looked gorgeous as ever in white pants and a lavender top.

The fashionista was spotted with an unbelievably expensive bag and we can't stop but wish to have it.

The trendy mini bag is by Prada and it is priced at 950 Euros, which converts to Rs 80,000,approximately.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was last seen in the war drama 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', also starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and more. She will also be seen in the song 'Kusu Kusu' from the film 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.

Reportedly, choreographer Terence Lewis will cast Nora in his directorial debut.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 04:13 PM IST