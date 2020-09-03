Nonsensical Nemo: Why Mallika Sherawat deserves 'full Marx' for her 'wrongly-set' chessboard

The picture of her displaying her cleavage is a red herring to blind us to the real nature of the chess board, a laywoman interpretation of Juvenal’s panem et circenses hypothesis, known as the bread-circus duality which reminds us that the general populace can always be distracted by entertainment or food.

The haphazard chess pieces – many of them not in their regular starting spots – are a reminder of the topsy-turvy nature of our lives amid a COVID-19 pandemic.

Every day science tells us something new about the pandemic, showing that we don't know anything about it.

The extra White piece is a reminder of the financial, fiducial, filial and caste privilege with which many of us are born and delude ourselves, into thinking that we've gotten to our current stations in life based on merit.

The extra White Queen is a poignant criticism of the patriarchal cis-hetero-normative nature of society which insists on gender roles.

By putting two Queens, Ms Sharawat is challenging the innate patriarchy of the game of chess, which in turn is a metaphor for life.

The Pawn in place of a Rook, the Bishop in place of a Knight and all the other pieces which are astray is a silent reminder to those not born with the same privileges that they must not accept the circumstance of one’s birth and have what Barack Obama called the ‘audacity of hope’.

Just because society tells a Rook that it must move horizontally or vertically doesn’t mean it has to lead life by those rules. One must always seek one’s path. It's not, as Camus stated, as absurd as it looks.

After all, Sartre pointed out, the individual's freedom to act transcends any rule, which as Foucault stated is always oppressive and any critique of the structure deserves to be lauded.

As Nietzsche said life is about finding meaning through one’s will, which Mallika Sherawat is doing by channelling her inner Karl and pointing out that philosopher’s job isn’t just to interpret life but to change the circumstances.

Full Marx, Ms Sherawat, we are not worthy.

NB: Inspired by a little by this brilliant comic – France vs Germany (World Cup Philosophy), which in turn was a rip-off of this brilliant Monty Python script.

Ever since he was a kid, Nirmalya Dutta always dreamt he would be the new Bob Dylan. Sadly, he soon realised, he was only a freewheeling brat asking his dad for freebies.

The author is the Web Editor the Free Press Journal and tweets at @nirmalyadutta23.

The views expressed are his own and frankly quite preposterous.