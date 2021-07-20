'None of the films are porn, just eroticas': Gehana Vasisth issues statement after Raj Kundra's arrest

Television actress Gehana Vasisth, who was arrested in Februrary on allegations of shooting and uploading pornographic videos, has issued a statement after the arrest of businessman Raj kundra.

Mumbai police on Monday arrested Kundra (45), the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, in connection with the case of creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps and said he appears to be the "key conspirator" of the case.

Gehana on Tuesday in a video said, "We don't make porn, it's normal erotica, similar to Ekta Kapoor's Gandi Baat. I request you all to first watch these videos and then make a judgement. Not a single video comes in the porn category."

"I have full faith in Mumbai police and will not do any injustice. None of the videos is porn, it's only bold. Don't miss erotica with porn," she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the 'Gandi Baat' actress tweeted: "