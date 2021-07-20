'None of the films are porn, just eroticas': Gehana Vasisth issues statement after Raj Kundra's arrest

Television actress Gehana Vasisth, who was arrested in Februrary on allegations of shooting and uploading pornographic videos, has issued a statement after the arrest of businessman Raj kundra.
Mumbai police on Monday arrested Kundra (45), the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, in connection with the case of creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps and said he appears to be the "key conspirator" of the case.
Gehana on Tuesday in a video said, "We don't make porn, it's normal erotica, similar to Ekta Kapoor's Gandi Baat. I request you all to first watch these videos and then make a judgement. Not a single video comes in the porn category."
"I have full faith in Mumbai police and will not do any injustice. None of the videos is porn, it's only bold. Don't miss erotica with porn," she added.
Earlier on Tuesday, the 'Gandi Baat' actress tweeted: "
Television actress Gehana Vasisth, who was arrested in February on allegations of shooting and uploading pornographic videos, issued a statement after the arrest of businessman Raj Kundra.
Mumbai police on Monday arrested Kundra (45), the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, in connection with the case of creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps and said he appears to be the "key conspirator" of the case.
Gehana, on Tuesday, in a video said, "We don't make porn, it's normal erotica, similar to Ekta Kapoor's Gandi Baat. I request you all to first watch these videos and then make a judgement. Not a single video comes in the porn category."
"I have full faith in Mumbai police and will not do any injustice. None of the videos is porn, it's only bold. Don't miss erotica with porn," she added.
Earlier on Tuesday, the 'Gandi Baat' actress tweeted: "None of the films r porn films, those were just bold films. And if u see apps like Netflix amazon has more bolder content than this, so 1 need to understand the difference between erotica and porn. And I have request please watch those films and then only decide. Police has just misinterpreted."
Raj Kundra was produced before a Mumbai magistrate and have been remanded to police custody till July 23.
With this the total number of arrests in the case has shot up to around 12, till date and several more suspects are still on the police radar.
Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale himself made the announcement on Kundra's arrest based on a case registered in February.
Since February, Kundra -- a British-Indian businessman -- was under the scrutiny of the Crime Branch-CID before the police's dramatic move last night.
The sudden arrest stunned Bollywood which is already reeling under the scanner of various narcotics agencies since the past one year, further soiling the industry's image.
"A case was registered with the Crime Branch about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We've arrested Raj Kundra in this case as he appears to be the key conspirator," said Nagrale.
"We have sufficient evidence regarding this. Further investigation is in progress," the police chief added.
(With inputs from IANS)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)