'Nobody gives a f**k once it's rectified': Badshah on 'Genda Phool' plagiarism row

The music video of Badshah's recreated track 'Genda Phool' debuted on March 25 and was among the top trends on YouTube but a section of social media users had pointed out how the song credit does not mention Ratan Kahar's name. The writer of the original song, Kahar had expressed his disappointment over the recreated version. Badshah had then reached out to the artist and even helped him financially by depositing Rs 5 lakh in his account. He even promised Kahar to visit his residence at Suri in Birbhum, West Bengal.

Speaking to PTI Ratan Kahar had said, "Yes, my son has confirmed Rs 5 lakh from Badshah has entered my bank account. But money is not everything, I am happy as he has credited me as the composer of the lyrics "Baro Loker Beti Lo" which he had weaved in his music video 'Genda Phool'. I want to leave behind any controversy."

Inputs from PTI.