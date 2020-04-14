'Nobody gives a f**k once it's rectified': Badshah on 'Genda Phool' plagiarism row

Rapper Badshah has been making headlines for the credit row of his new track 'Genda Phool', which featured Jacqueline Fernandez. Slamming trolls, Badshah wrote, "People wanna f**k you over a small mistake, but nobody gives a f**k once its rectified."
On Tuesday, the singer took to his Instagram story and hit back people who trolled him. He wrote, "People wanna f**k you over a small mistake, but nobody gives a f**k once its rectified. Lessons learnt."
In another story, he added: "Kal tak tha main sabko pyara, aaj chor ban gaya
Gana hit par kuch logon ke liye shor ban gaya."
The music video of Badshah's recreated track 'Genda Phool' debuted on March 25 and was among the top trends on YouTube but a section of social media users had pointed out how the song credit does not mention Ratan Kahar's name. The writer of the original song, Kahar had expressed his disappointment over the recreated version. Badshah had then reached out to the artist and even helped him financially by depositing Rs 5 lakh in his account. He even promised Kahar to visit his residence at Suri in Birbhum, West Bengal.
Speaking to PTI Ratan Kahar had said, "Yes, my son has confirmed Rs 5 lakh from Badshah has entered my bank account. But money is not everything, I am happy as he has credited me as the composer of the lyrics "Baro Loker Beti Lo" which he had weaved in his music video 'Genda Phool'. I want to leave behind any controversy."
Inputs from PTI.
