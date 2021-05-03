'Nobody can dance like him': Disha Patani on shaking a leg with Salman Khan in 'Radhe' song 'Seeti Maar'

On the other hand, the film's director Prabhu Deva said, “Sir is fully into the character. Suddenly, he was like, ‘Prabhu, I will take Disha and I will do weightlifting.’”

The song 'Seeti Maar' is reportedly an official remake of the original number that sees Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde grooving to its beats. The music of the new track has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmad. Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur are the vocalists with Shaikh Jani Basha as the choreographer of the song.

The film will be released on ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex which rests on India's leading OTT platform ZEE5 and also on all leading DTH operators. The actor, along with his studio partner Zee Studios, have opted for this hybrid release model given the rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will also have a theatrical release and will be available in theatres in all Indian states where the theatres are operational as per COVID protocols. A wide international theatrical release targeting 40 countries across all international territories is also being planned. It will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since the lockdown last year.

The action flick by the Yash Raj Films banner, was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020, but it could not see the light of the day due to the closing of film theatres owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, in association with Zee Studios, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.