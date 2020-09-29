No trace of organic poison found in Sushant Singh Rajput's body: AIIMS forensic report

“There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical conclusion”, said Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman of AIIMS' Forensic Medical Board while commenting on the forensic report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion in due course of time. It will be totally conclusive," Gupta told ANI.

On September 7, ANI reported that the AIIMS forensic team had conducted viscera test to check for poisoning in Rajput's death.

Now, according to Times Now, the AIIMS report states that “no traces of organic or inorganic poison has been found in the Sushant's body.”

It further added that there wasn’t enough light in the mortuary room at Cooper hospital, where a medical team conducted the autopsy earlier.