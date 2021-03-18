No stay on release of John Abraham's 'Mumbai Saga', rules Bombay HC

Mumbai: In a setback for gangsters D K Rao and Ashwin Naik, the Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of the film 'Mumbai Saga', starring actor John Abraham. The gangsters had sought a stay to the release of the film.

Notably, the film based on the underworld and gangsters in the city, is set to release on Friday (March 19). The film is primarily based on the life of slain gangster Amar Naik.

Accordingly, gangsters Naik and Rao had petitioned a bench of Justices Amjad Sayed and Madhav Jamdar along with the family members of slain gangster Amar Naik. The plea sought a stay on the film's release claiming that it interferes with the trial in various criminal cases pending against them.

Appearing for the gangsters, advocate Prashant Pandey said, "The film which claims to be inspired on true story violates right to fair trial, right to life & personal liberty which is guaranteed under article 21 of the Constitution of India."

However, the judges opined that such a relief cannot be granted. "We are of the considered opinion that such a relief cannot be granted especially when the petitioners (Rao and others) have come before us on the 11th hour."