‘No space for grief’: Bhumi Pednekar on losing two people to COVID-19 within 24 hours

After recently recovering from the novel coronavirus, Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar took up the mantle of a "COVID warrior" and extended support to her fans and followers on social media. However, amid the ongoing crisis, the actress herself lost two people to COVID-19 within a span of 24 hours.
On Sunday, Bhumi took to Twitter and wrote, "Have lost 2 people we love from my immediate world in the last 24 hours, 3 super critical. I’ve spent my day looking for Oxygen & beds for the ones we can save. No space for grief. Only action. Really can’t wait for this to be over. Please do your bit.”
Last week, Bhumi along with sister Samiksha collaborated with Ketto.org, South East Asia's leading crowdfunding platform for the 'COVID Warrior x Ketto' initiative to enable financial assistance to COVID-19 patients.
The 'COVID Warrior x Ketto' initiative will allow caregivers of COVID-19 patients to start a medical fundraiser on Ketto.org by filling a simple online form.
Commenting on the initiative, Bhumi Pednekar said, "Our country is crippling with the second wave of COVID 19. The caregivers of COVID patients continue to run from pillar to post either for hospital beds, oxygen, or lifesaving expensive COVID drugs. We understand the pain, emotions, and mental trauma that a family is bearing to save their loved ones from the virus. Hence, Samiksha and I decided to collaborate with Ketto to offer financial assistance for COVID 19 medical treatment."
Bhumi had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5 and was under home quarantine until she finally tested negative on April 17.
The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities got infected within a span of a few weeks.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller 'Durgamati', will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama 'Badhaai Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao.
The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)