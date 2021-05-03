‘No space for grief’: Bhumi Pednekar on losing two people to COVID-19 within 24 hours

Last week, Bhumi along with sister Samiksha collaborated with Ketto.org, South East Asia's leading crowdfunding platform for the 'COVID Warrior x Ketto' initiative to enable financial assistance to COVID-19 patients.

The 'COVID Warrior x Ketto' initiative will allow caregivers of COVID-19 patients to start a medical fundraiser on Ketto.org by filling a simple online form.

Commenting on the initiative, Bhumi Pednekar said, "Our country is crippling with the second wave of COVID 19. The caregivers of COVID patients continue to run from pillar to post either for hospital beds, oxygen, or lifesaving expensive COVID drugs. We understand the pain, emotions, and mental trauma that a family is bearing to save their loved ones from the virus. Hence, Samiksha and I decided to collaborate with Ketto to offer financial assistance for COVID 19 medical treatment."

Bhumi had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5 and was under home quarantine until she finally tested negative on April 17.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller 'Durgamati', will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama 'Badhaai Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline.