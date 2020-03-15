No skirting the matter: How to rock the season's light-n-easy trend

Acclaimed designer Rina Dhaka too is glad to see denim return in the fashion world. “In the ’90s, a good pair of jeans was equal to a piece of jewellery and it was important to have the right leg. In the middle phase, denim saw a slow down with the run of leggings, jeggings and their avatars. I think it’s great to bring the denim back with new blends, washes and techniques.”

Classic is how fashion designer Kavitta Sangghvi describes the trend. “This makes the trend setter and trend follower feel free, comfortable for all ages. This genuinely makes it interesting as what people choose to pair with it because of the occasion will change its style of wearing. This will see new styles.”

Many think that midi and maxi denim skirts are tough to wear. Rina states, “If you are fit, nothing is tough to wear. If not so, the trend can be worn as is or in a relaxed fit options or layered.” Kavitta too refutes the charges. “They are the most must-have things in your wardrobe to not settle with usual stuff.”