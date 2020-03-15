No skirting the matter: How to rock the season's light-n-easy trend

In women’s fashion, skirts are an emotion. Nothing speaks feminine than skirts. The latest in skirts are midi and maxi denim skirts. Several international designers like Celine, Stella McCartney and Marques Almeida have brought back this fashion from the ’90s.
Samiksha Bajaj, co-founder, Samshék, rightly states that the midi skirts trend has returned from the ’70s. “They give a vintage vibe and look effortlessly classic.
The ease to wear them in different occasions make it more interesting. You can absolutely wear midi denim skirts on a casual day out with friends. Maxi denim skirts are perfect pick for an evening affair and even on disco nights.”
Acclaimed designer Rina Dhaka too is glad to see denim return in the fashion world. “In the ’90s, a good pair of jeans was equal to a piece of jewellery and it was important to have the right leg. In the middle phase, denim saw a slow down with the run of leggings, jeggings and their avatars. I think it’s great to bring the denim back with new blends, washes and techniques.”
Classic is how fashion designer Kavitta Sangghvi describes the trend. “This makes the trend setter and trend follower feel free, comfortable for all ages. This genuinely makes it interesting as what people choose to pair with it because of the occasion will change its style of wearing. This will see new styles.”
Many think that midi and maxi denim skirts are tough to wear. Rina states, “If you are fit, nothing is tough to wear. If not so, the trend can be worn as is or in a relaxed fit options or layered.” Kavitta too refutes the charges. “They are the most must-have things in your wardrobe to not settle with usual stuff.”
Samiksha too cancels the notion. “It, on the other hand is a perfect replacement for those unbreathable denim jeans in the summers. You can dress them up and dress them down according to the mood and occasion. Wear tank tops and oversized T-shirts for a casual summer look. And slip into a bralette top or spaghetti top for a dressier look.”
Now comes the time for tips to wear them with style. Rina states, “One can wear it formal with a volume sleeve blouse or layered with a tube bustier and an overshirt or duster. My favourite still is basic T-shirt or a white shirt buttoned down.”
Samiksha wants you to wear them as work wear. “Pair them with a smart formal shirt and a waist belt. Layer a blazer over and wear ankle boots. For an evening date look, go with a dressier look, pair an off-shoulder top or a tube top and heels. For a casual brunch look, you can wear denim skirts with tank tops and casual tees with sneakers.”
Kavitta wants everyone to freely carry any look with just the right way of pairing. “You can wear asymmetric midi or denim skirts with crop tops, T-shirts and tops for a casual or party look and pair a tuck in shirt with denim skirt or midi to give a formal look.”
Accessorising your attire well should be made compulsory. Kavitta suggests wearing chokers, studs, danglers, clutch and strappy heels. She suggests changing according to one’s look.
Samiksha thinks highlighting one’s waist with a good waist belt is a must. “Wear good pair of shoes like suede boots, ankle boots, sneakers, block heels etc.
Chokers look good for evening gathering looks. For casual summer look, a bum bag and those cat eyes will be your best friend. Wear stud earrings for a corporate look.”
Rina suggests wearers use the denim as a base. “Or optimise the cowboy story with tan-brown as accessories or simply go to sneakers.”
Some last minute tips should be heard. Samiksha reveals, “We thank god that denim skirts are back, because they are so comfortable and easy to carry.
But keep in mind is that you should wear it according to your body type. Women with heavier lower body should avoid wearing A-line denim skirts, because they can make them look heavier still. Skinnier women should avoid straight fit skirts, they should opt for A-line skirts.”
Kavitta wants everyone to choose attire as per comfort. “Choose what makes you feel happy. Choose what makes you feel fashionable. Choose what will make the crowd turn and choose what will make people follow your trend.”
Now there is no stopping anyone from rocking the season’s light-n-easy trend.
