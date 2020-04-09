‘No shortcuts’: AR Rahman's savage reaction to ‘Masakali 2.0’ featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria

On Wednesday, Bhushan Kumar's T-series launched the 2.0 version of AR Rahman's classic song 'Masakali' from Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's 'Delhi 6,' that originally featured Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. It was crooned by Mohit Chauhan, while lyrics were penned by famous lyricist Prasoon Joshi.
The new version is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, and features 'Marjaavaan' duo Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.
However, the original music maestro had a savage response to the remix version. Soon after the song was released, he shared a post on Twitter that read, “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.” - Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman.” He captioned the post as “Enjoy the original #Masakali.”
Mehra and Prasoon also quoted Rahman's tweet suggesting their dismay over the new song.
It’s not the first time that Rahman’s classic songs have been butchered with unnecessary remakes. Other tracks include Humma Humma, Urvashi and Muqabla to name a few. In addition to that, even Twitter wasn’t happy with the new version.
Tulsi Kumar in an interview with IANS was asked about her reaction on people who diss remakes. She said, "Each to their own. I think music is a very subjective topic, maybe I can like something that the other person cannot. Personally, I feel recreations get a lot of spite, but they're also heard in large numbers. If a recreation is handled correctly and if it is done beautifully, I don't think there's any harm. A lot of creativity goes into making a recreation."
"I've seen the way Tanishk has worked on a couple of recreations, in which I have lent my voice - 'Sheher Ki Ladki' and 'O Saki Saki' - to introduce a new set of lyrics and tune with an existing hook, if it is done correctly, then it entertains the audience. There are a lot of young audiences who haven't heard a new song, because they were not born in that era, but with the recreation, they also get to hear that", she added.
