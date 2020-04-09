‘No shortcuts’: AR Rahman's savage reaction to ‘Masakali 2.0’ featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria

On Wednesday, Bhushan Kumar's T-series launched the 2.0 version of AR Rahman's classic song 'Masakali' from Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's 'Delhi 6,' that originally featured Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. It was crooned by Mohit Chauhan, while lyrics were penned by famous lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

The new version is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, and features 'Marjaavaan' duo Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

However, the original music maestro had a savage response to the remix version. Soon after the song was released, he shared a post on Twitter that read, “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.” - Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman.” He captioned the post as “Enjoy the original #Masakali.”