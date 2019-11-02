No-Shave November: These stubbles are burning a hole in our hearts but in a good way

November, it’s the time of the year again when men across the world start growing a beard and cultivating a moustache. Reason? To grow awareness around the importance of men’s health. During the month men embrace their hair and let it grow wild and free.

Well, now that everyone's growing a beard, let's just take a minute to appreciate these Bollywood hotties with a stubble.

These stubbles are definitely going to burn a hole in your hearts but in a good way: