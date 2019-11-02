No-Shave November: These stubbles are burning a hole in our hearts but in a good way

November, it’s the time of the year again when men across the world start growing a beard and cultivating a moustache. Reason? To grow awareness around the importance of men’s health. During the month men embrace their hair and let it grow wild and free.
Well, now that everyone's growing a beard, let's just take a minute to appreciate these Bollywood hotties with a stubble.
These stubbles are definitely going to burn a hole in your hearts but in a good way:
Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most good looking actors in Bollywood. He's definitely hot but do you know what's hotter? Ranbir Kapoor with a beard.
God! We can't breathe. Can Shah Rukh Khan ever do justice to his age? No, it's just a number.
Shahid Kapoor is called a chocolate boy but a stubble can take him from a good guy to a baddie real quick.
Okay! We know it's hard to even imagine Ranveer Singh sporting a simple stubble look, but can we just appreciate how amazing he looks with a stubble.
Kartik Aryan's stubble look is a blessing.
Are you drooling? It's Okay, we are too. Vicky Kaushal never ceases to make us go weak in our knees. Whether it's his full bearded look or just a stubble, he's always slaying,
Ayushmann Khuranna, the multi-talented actor gives us multiple heartbreaks with that stubble he sports. And the dimple? Talk to us about it honey!
Yes,we saved the best for the last. Presenting to you the sexiest man in the world, Hrithik Roshan, with a stubble.
