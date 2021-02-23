'No servants, down-to-earth, self-serve food to guests': Ex- Indian cricket selector on Virat-Anushka

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian skipper Virat Kohli don't have house helps at home, former Indian cricketer Sarandeep Singh has revealed in a recent interview.

In an interview with Sportkeeda, the national selector said, "At his home, there are no servants. He and his wife will serve food to everyone. What else do you want? Virat always sits with you, chats with you, and goes out for dinner with you. All the other players have so much respect for him. He's very down-to-earth and strong-willed."

Contrary to his public persona, Virat is as down-to-earth as he seems aggressive on the field, said Sarandeep.