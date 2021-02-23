'No servants, down-to-earth, self-serve food to guests': Ex- Indian cricket selector on Virat-Anushka

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian skipper Virat Kohli don't have house helps at home, former Indian cricketer Sarandeep Singh has revealed in a recent interview.
In an interview with Sportkeeda, the national selector said, "At his home, there are no servants. He and his wife will serve food to everyone. What else do you want? Virat always sits with you, chats with you, and goes out for dinner with you. All the other players have so much respect for him. He's very down-to-earth and strong-willed."
Contrary to his public persona, Virat is as down-to-earth as he seems aggressive on the field, said Sarandeep.
"If you see him in the matches, he's always charged up while batting and fielding. So it seems like he's always hot and arrogant, and doesn't listen to anyone. But no, he's as down-to-earth as he seems aggressive on the field," he added.
Virat and Anushka, tied the knot on 11 December 2017, recently welcomed their first child. They have named the baby girl Vamika.
Kohli announced the arrival of their first child on January 11, saying that both the baby and Sharma were healthy.
"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes.
"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli had said in a statement.