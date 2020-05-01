No privacy or dignity left? Viral video of Rishi Kapoor on his deathbed sparks outrage on Twitter

Rishi's remains were taken to Chandanwadi crematorium for last rites. The last rites were performed around 3-4 pm on Thursday, in the presence of his family members.

Mumbai Police had reportedly requested the actor's family not to take his mortal remains home, owing to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

The Kapoor family released an official statement on Thursday post the actor’s demise. "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

"He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.