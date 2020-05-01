'No plan, no money': Anurag Kashyap bashes Modi government's move to extend lockdown

He also urged all parties, economists, scientists, corporates to come together and find a solution.

This is not the first time Kashyap has lashed out at the government for their initiatives.

Earlier this year, the director was actively taking a stand against the government imposed CAA/NRC acts which also caused nationwide protests in many states.

With such political unrest in the country, Kashyap was one of the few Bollywood personality who took a stand against the latest laws.

Meanwhile, after a comprehensive review, and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an Order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, today, to further extend the lockdown, read the notice.

In red zones, outside containment zones, certain activities are prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout India. These include plying of cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws; taxis and cab aggregators; intra-district and inter-district plying of buses and barber shops, spas and saloons, said MHA.

With over 35,000 coronavirus cases and 1,152 reported deaths, India continues to fight against the pandemic coronavirus.