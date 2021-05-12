'No piracy in entertainment': Ahead of 'Radhe' release, Salman Khan shares warning

Ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday shared a warning.
The actor took to his Twitter handle to share a video of himself requesting people to not engage in the act of piracy.
He is seen talking about how much efforts and hard work the makers have put into the film and asked fans to enjoy the film on the right platform.
"No piracy in entertainment..." the actor tweeted alongside the video.
Earlier, films like Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull', Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Gully Boy', and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' were leaked online despite the new change in laws to curb piracy.
The Prabhu Deva-directed action drama will release on the big screen on May 13 in many countries abroad. However, amid the COVID-19 crisis in india, Salman fans will have to watch the film digitally.
'Radhe' will simultaneously release on the pay-per-view platform Zeeplex. It is priced at Rs 249 pay-per-view on ZEEPlex.
Salman recently said that after the coronavirus pandemic subsides in the country and it is "safe" for people to visit cinema halls, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' go ahead with a theatrical release.
This film is coming out on Eid, you will get a chance to watch it at home and when corona will go away, we will release it in the theatres," the 55-year-old actor told reporters in a roundtable interview from Mumbai.
"Once everything is safe, we will release the film again in the theatres. We hope the film does well then too," he added.
