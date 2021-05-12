'No piracy in entertainment': Ahead of 'Radhe' release, Salman Khan shares warning

Ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday shared a warning.

The actor took to his Twitter handle to share a video of himself requesting people to not engage in the act of piracy.

He is seen talking about how much efforts and hard work the makers have put into the film and asked fans to enjoy the film on the right platform.

"No piracy in entertainment..." the actor tweeted alongside the video.