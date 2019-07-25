No one picked on Sanju for sleeping with 300 women: Shahid Kapoor on ‘Kabir Singh’ backlash

Post the release of Kabir Singh the film has collected over Rs. 260 crore at the box office in few weeks and the film is still garnering headlines. The lead actor however has finally taken the limelight and talked about the film, and the backlash received in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Talking about the character in the interview Shahid said, one should not take a simplistic view of a very complex character like Kabir. We also went on to say some of the layers he has are beautiful. He added, “The layer of violence and I never saw this as misogyny- because Kabir Singh’s violent streak was not towards any particular sex. His aggression was inherent in his personality, it was not gender related."

Shahid thought the aggression towards Kabir was rather misplaced, in comparison he brought up the film Sanju and said, "So I frankly felt that the criticism was a bit misplaced. There have been films in the recent past which had characters exhibiting similar traits but no one really picked on them this way. To be candid, Sanju had a scene where the guy is sitting in front of his wife and saying he has slept with over 300 women. No one picked on it the way they went after Kabir Singh."

He then confessed that he enjoyed the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. "And this is not to say that I didn’t enjoy Sanju. I thoroughly did, because I didn’t watch it to see how people should be, I watched it to see how that character’s life is. The fact that people loved Kabir Singh has just told me that people watch the film for what it is. We were always honest, right from the very first promo of the film that it’s a fictional account of a very flawed character. There is no protagonist or antagonist in the film. Kabir is the protagonist, he is the antagonist. So all the issues lie within him."

Shahid also confessed they were not trying to be politically correct, which made it "refreshing" to watch a film that's "raw and bare".

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of a Telugu blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’ starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.