'No one is there to wear my clothes and shoes': Malaika Arora reveals she always wanted a daughter

Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora says she always wished she had a daughter to share her things with.

Malaika opened up on the subject when made a guest appearance in a recent episode of the dance reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4".

After the performance of contestant Florina Gogoi, the actress picked up the six-year-old in her arms and spoke about how she has always wanted a daughter.

"Main tumhe ghar leke jaun kya? I have a son at home... From a long time, I have been saying, 'kaash meri ek beti bhi hoti'. I have such beautiful shoes and clothes, and no one is there to wear them!" said Malaika and also asked for a hug and a kiss from Florina.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan tied the knot in 1998 and got divorced in 2017. Together they have a son, Arhaan Khan, born on 9 November 2002.

She began dating actor Arjun Kapoor in 2017.

Malaika is quite active on social media and regularly updates fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Though she is mostly seen busy judging reality shows, she also commands an awesome screen presence which makes her fans go gaga every time she makes an appearance.

Malaika is also someone who regularly loves to workout.

Arora stepped in to judge the reality show after Shilpa Shetty's family tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

While Shetty tested negative, her husband and two kids are recovering from COVID-19.

Florina performed to the 1980s' number "Disco Station", sung by Asha Bhosle. Malaika, too, joined Florina on the stage during the dance.

"Super Dancer: Chapter 4" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

With inputs from IANS