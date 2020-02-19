'No one asked for my permission': Shekhar Kapur slams 'Mr. India 2' makers

Bollywood Hungama, on February 16, reported that Zee Studios and Ali Abbas Zafar are working on Mr. India 2. This was confirmed on Monday by the studio itself and the director as he informed that they are working on a trilogy.

Ali wrote on Twitter, "Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!"

