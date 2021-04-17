'No need to be scared': Kangana Ranaut extends support to Kartik Aaryan amid 'Dostana 2' recasting

A section of netizens started slamming the production house alleging nepotism.

A section of netizens also compared Kartik Aaryan's position with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was allegedly a victim of nepotism, saying Kartik is being targeted for not being an industry insider's child, just like Sushant. Fans are also threatening to boycott "Dostana 2".

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has a long-standing beef with Karan Johar, took to Twitter and extended her support towards Kartik Aaryan.

She wrote, "Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him... Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos...Kartik no need to be scared of these chillars.... after doing nasty articles and releasing announcements blaming only your attitude for fall out this moron wants to maintain dignified silence. They spread same stories of drug addiction and unprofessional behaviour for SSR also."

"Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can’t break you either, today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so, everyone knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love," she added in a subsequent tweet.