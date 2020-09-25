'No narcotics substance was consumed': Karan Johar on drug consumption allegation at 2019 party

On Friday, Karan Johar issued a statement on drug consumption allegations against him after a video from his party 2019 surfaced.

Earlier, a video highlighting a house party organised by Karan Johar last year went viral on social media.

Celebrities spotted at the party, as spotted in the video, include Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor, besides filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji.

It is being speculated that the celebrities seen in the old house party video were high on drugs. The video, which surfaced for the first time last year, has resurfaced on news channels after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) started summoning Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone and her ex-manager Karishma Prakash for questioning for alleged drug links.

Others who have been on the NCB radar are actresses Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor.

Johar issued a statement about the same.

Certain news channels, print/ electronic media and social media platform(s) are wrongly and misleadingly reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that 1, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019 at my residence.

I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false.

In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I WOULD LIKE TO UNEQUIVOCALLY ONCE AGAIN STATE THAT I DO NOT CONSUME NARCOTICS AND I DO NOT PROMOTE OR ENCOURAGE CONSUMPTION OF ANY SUCH SUBSTANCE.

All these slanderous and malicious statements, news articles and news clippings have unnecessarily subjected me, my family, and my colleagues, and Dharma Productions, to hatred, contempt and ridicule.

I would like to further state that several media / news channels have been airing news reports that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my "aides" / "close aides". I would like to place on record that I do not know these individuals personally and neither of these two individuals are "aides" or "close aides". NEITHER I, NOR DHARMA PRODUCTIONS CAN BE MADE RESPONSIBLE FOR WHAT PEOPLE DO IN THEIR PERSONAL LIVES. THESE ALLEGATIONS DO NOT PERTAIN TO DHARMA PRODUCTIONS.

I wish to further state that Mr. Anubhav Chopra is not an employee at Dharma Productions. He was briefly associated with us for only two months in the capacity of 2nd assistant director for a film, between November 2011 and January 2012 and as assistant director for the short film in January 2013. He has thereafter never been associated with Dharma Productions for any other project.

Mr. Kshitij Ravi Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment (sister concern of Dharma Productions) in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialise.

However, in the past few days, the media has resorted to distasteful, distorted and false allegations. I hope the members of the media would exercise restraint else I will be left with no option but to legally protect my rights against this baseless attack on me.

- Karan Johar

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday asked Dharma Productions' executive producer Kshitiz Ravi to appear before it in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said.

Dharma Productions is owned by film-maker Karan Johar.

Ravi was asked to appear on Friday.

Ravi's name surfaced during the probe, the official said.

So far, the NCB has arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty in the case among others, and widened the scope of the probe to look into alleged drugs trade in Bollywood