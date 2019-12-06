No more trolling: Canadian citizen Akshay Kumar says he has applied for Indian citizenship

Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved superstars of our country for a variety of reasons. His performances are always first-rate and his films are spread across genres, with most of them being great entertainers.

He’s a riot when he appears in front of the media. Also off-screen, he makes good use of his superstar image for various social causes.

Unfortunately for the actor, he gets incessantly trolled mainly over his citizenship. It came to light few years back that the superstar has a citizenship of Canada. As a result, his critics often argue that he has no right to talk about patriotism or other similar causes especially when he himself isn’t an Indian citizen any more.

As expected, he didn’t vote during the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 earlier this year and it caused a huge storm. Finally, he had to release a statement wherein for the first time; he made it clear that indeed holds a Canadian passport.

To further prove his point, he reminded audiences that his wife Twinkle Khanna never changed her nationality. “Aisa hota toh meri patni ko bhi main Canadian bana deta. My wife is very much Indian, my son is Indian. Everybody in my family is all Indian. Main mere taxes yahan bharta hoon. Mera jeevan hi idhar hai.”