No money for Uber? Nysa Devgan spotted at 'BEST' bus stop

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan, may have not ventured in Bollywood just yet, but the young lady has been in the public eye with the momentum gained by paparazzi culture. The shutterbugs monitoring every move, has led to star kids losing out on privacy every time they step out in public.
Nysa, who has been subjected to trolling on social media, be it for her skin colour or dressing, is back at making headlines for a rather unusual appearance. The teen diva was spotted near a ‘BEST’ bus stop during her recent outing in the city. While the pictures are only of her walking past a stop sign, the click timing makes it look as if she’s waiting for a bus.
That being said, Nysa indeed looked stunning, clad in a black crop top and denim shorts. Check out the pictures below.
Kajol, who was interacting with the media at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2019 in Mumbai, responded to a question about Nysa making Hindi film debut, by saying that media and other people should give her a break and some space.
“She (Nysa Devgan) is just 16 years old. I think you (media and people) can give her a break and some space. Recently, she has celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in 10th Standard and she is preparing for her board exams", Kajol told IANS.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)