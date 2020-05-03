'No gym, no problem': Priyanka Chopra's workout video featuring a kid is the cutest thing on internet today

Priyanka Chopra's upper-body workout routine left fans amused and netizens took to the comments section to react to it. A user wrote, "The best kind of workout."

While another wrote, "You are going to be the best mom!"

Speaking of her plans on extending her family, Priyanka had said, "Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on. But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen."

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her kitty. The actress will be seen in 'Matrix 4' and in Robert Rodriguez's 'We Can Be Heroes'. She will also be seen in Netflix's 'The White Tiger' with Rajkummar Rao.

Furthermore, Priyanka is working on an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling. She will also be seen as perpetrator of the 1984 bio-terror attack Ma Anand Sheela, in an upcoming biopic.