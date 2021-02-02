No filmmaker wants to work with a duplicate: Zareen Khan on her resemblance to Katrina Kaif

Zareen also mentioned other actors who faced the same dilemma, which ultimately ruined their Bollywood career. These include Salman's Lucky co-star Sneha Ullal who was termed as a copy of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ameesha Patel who was likened to Amrita Singh, and Harman Baweja who was tagged as Hrithik Roshan's duplicate.

In an interview with IANS, Zareen thanked Salman for launching her in Bollywood.

"It's been a roller-coaster ride. I am somebody who never dreamed of being a part of this industry. I thank Salman for giving me the opportunity. I never thought that I could be a part of the film world without him," Zareen said.

"I did not have to struggle to enter into films, but my real struggle started after I became [a] part of it. I do not come from a filmy background, so it took me a while to understand how this industry works. I won't say that it's been 10 years and I have figured it all. Honestly, I am still learning. But today, I am much better than what I was when I just came."

Post Veer, Zareen worked in Hate Story 3, Housefull 2, Aksar 2, and Wajah Tum Ho among other films.

She will next be seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, whose theme revolves around homosexuality. The Harish Vyas directorial has done the rounds of the film festival circuit. It features Anshuman Jha as a gay man named Veer and Zareen as a lesbian woman named Mansi. The story follows their road trip from Delhi to McLeod Ganj, and how they are forced to become friends.

Talking about her upcoming Punjabi film, Zareen said: "I am doing a Punjabi film titled Patake Painge. We will start shooting around March or April next year. It is too early for me to divulge details. I can just reveal that my co-star in the film is Binnu Dhillon, and it will be directed by Smeep Kang."