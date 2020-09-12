No fan or bed for Rhea Chakraborty in jail; kept in a cell next to Indrani Mukerjea

The report further states that Chakraborty has been given a single cell for security reasons. She has been provided with a sleeping mat (chatai); a table fan will be provided if allowed by court.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prisoners are also given milk with turmeric to boost their immunity.

A special court here on Friday rejected the bail pleas of Rhea and her brother Showik. The court also rejected the bail pleas of four other accused in the case.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said they would decide further course of action after perusing the court order.

"Once we get a copy of the order passed by the special NDPS court, we will decide next week on further course of action and about approaching the Bombay High Court," he said.

In her bail plea, Rhea had claimed that she was falsely implicated in the case.

Rhea had also retracted the confessional statement recorded by the NCB when she was questioned for three days.

She had claimed that the NCB officials had coerced her into making self-incriminating statements.