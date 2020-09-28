'No aspect ruled out': CBI's latest statement on Sushant Singh Rajput death

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday released a statement in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and said that no aspect has been ruled out and the investigation is still continuing.
The official statement released by the central agency read: "The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting professional investigation related to death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date.
Investigation is continuing."
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started investigating Sushant's death in August, after Mumbai Police had concluded the actor had committed suicide.
Recently, the family lawyer of late actor, Vikas Sngh, had stated that the delay by CBI to convert the case from abetment to suicide to murder is frustrating.
Senior advocate Singh took to his unverified Twitter account to express his opinion. He added that an AIIMS doctor, who is part of the medical team probing the actor's death, had told him long back that Sushant's death happened by strangulation and not by suicide.
"Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it's death by strangulation and not suicide," Singh tweeted on Friday.
Notably, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also probing the drugs case and alleged money laundering angle related to the actor's death.
18 people have been arrested by the NCB in connection with the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some alleged drug peddlers. The statements of actors Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor have also been recorded in the matter.
Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)