'No aspect ruled out': CBI's latest statement on Sushant Singh Rajput death

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday released a statement in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and said that no aspect has been ruled out and the investigation is still continuing.

The official statement released by the central agency read: "The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting professional investigation related to death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date.

Investigation is continuing."

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started investigating Sushant's death in August, after Mumbai Police had concluded the actor had committed suicide.