'No amount of pornography can save it': Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan'?

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut apparently took a dig at Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa's recently released film 'Gehraiyaan'.

Kangana, who is well-known for her outspoken personality on social media, took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance...in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don't sell trash pls...bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it ...it's a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai".

Along with it, she shared a video clip from the 1965 film 'Himalay Ki God Mein'.

Meanwhile, several other actors have showered praises for the film on social media.

The film has several intimate scenes between the characters. For authenticity in the movie, there was an intimacy director, who worked with the cast.

Talking about her character Alisha in the film, Deepika said it was her story that was emotionally draining. "I don't think I can say there's one thing that drained me. I think just the backstory of the character is the baggage that she's carrying from the past. The emotional and mental turmoil she is going through when you see her in the film and the circumstances around her throughout the film," she said.

"So, it's like the character has been layered from the start so the minute you introduced to the character you realise that she is already at quite a juncture in her life in a sense so I think the hardest part was obviously was the conviction with the choices that are being made by this character and the repercussions of the choices," Deepika added.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie explores the complex subject of infidelity. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor.

The film is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It was released on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 10:56 AM IST