Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50: From Madaari, Drishyam to Force - Movies to remember the legendary director

"Director #NishikantKamat passed away at 1624 hours today. He was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years,"AIG hospital confirmed.

On August 13, the hospital issued a statement saying that Nishikant Kamat is critical but stable, while the filmmaker was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad after being diagnosed with chronic liver disease.

Here is the list of famous films directed by Kamat:

Dombivali Fast

Kamat made his directorial debut with the Marathi film "Dombivali Fast" in 2005. It is the story of a middle-class bank employee, Madhav Apte, an ordinary, law-abiding and honest citizen who faces constant frustration with the injustice and corruption that pervades in all walks of his life. The film stars Sandeep Kulkarni in the lead with Shilpa Tulaskar and Sandesh Jadhav.

Mumbai Meri Jaan

His Bollywood debut was 2008's "Mumbai Meri Jaan". It deals with the aftermath of the 2006 Mumbai train bombings, in which 209 people lost their lives and over 700 were injured. It stars Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Irrfan Khan, Paresh Rawal and Kay Kay Menon.

Lai Bhaari

"Lai Bhaari" is a 2014 Indian Marathi-language action drama film directed by Nishikant Kamat. The film marks the debut of Riteish Deshmukh in Marathi cinema. The film became the highest-grossing Marathi film during that time.

Drishyam

His biggest hit was Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam", which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name. The gives away a story of desperate measures taken by a man who tries to save his family from the dark side of the law after they commit an unexpected crime.

Madaari

"Madaari" is a 2016 Indian social thriller film. The film stars Irrfan Khan, Vishesh Bansal, Jimmy Shergill, Tushar Dalvi and Nitesh Pandey. The movie is about a man who loses his family in a disaster caused by government corruption and his journey seeking accountability and revenge.

Force

Force is a series of Indian action-thriller films, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The first part directed by Nishikanth Kamath released in 2011. The movie features John Abraham, Genelia Dsouza in the lead roles.

Rocky Handsome

Rocky Handsome is a 2016 action thriller film directed by Kamat, featuring John Abraham and Diya Chalwad in the lead roles. Shruti Haasan, Nishikant Kamat and Sharad Kelkar appear in crucial supporting roles. It is an official adaptation of the 2010 Korean film The Man from Nowhere.

(With inputs from PTI)