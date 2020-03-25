Nimmi, actress of yore, passes away at 88

Mumbai: The actress of yore, Nimmi, passed away in a local hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. She was 88 and had been ailing for some time.

A veteran of the black and white era, she had acted in films spanning from 1949 to 1965 and had some great movies against her name, including Barsaat, Aan, Udan Khatola, Basant Bahar, Mere Mehboob and Love and God. She had worked with the best of the actors – Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand and Raj Kumar.

Nimmi, who made her debut with 'Barsaat', won hearts with her role of a mountain shepherdess. The huge success of 'Barsaat' made Nimmi a star overnight.

The last rites of the actress will take place on Thursday afternoon. She was married to writer Ali Raza who died in 2007.

According to her niece, she had been in and out of hospital for the last few years and had been losing her memory too.