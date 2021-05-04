Nikki Tamboli's brother Jatin, 29, dies of COVID-19 complication; actor pens emotional note

'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Nikki Tamboli's brother Jatin, who was battling COVID-19, has passed away. He was 29.

The actor shared the tragic news with her fans on Tuesday and penned down a heartbreaking note on Instagram.

Mourning the demise, she wrote, "We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same, It broke our heart to lose you. You didn’t go alone, For part of us we went with you, The day god called you home, You left us beautiful memories, Your love is still our guide, And though we cannot see you, You are always by our side, Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same, But as god calls us one by one, The chain will link again."