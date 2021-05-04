Nikki Tamboli's brother Jatin, 29, dies of COVID-19 complication; actor pens emotional note

'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Nikki Tamboli's brother Jatin, who was battling COVID-19, has passed away. He was 29.
The actor shared the tragic news with her fans on Tuesday and penned down a heartbreaking note on Instagram.
Mourning the demise, she wrote, "We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same, It broke our heart to lose you. You didn’t go alone, For part of us we went with you, The day god called you home, You left us beautiful memories, Your love is still our guide, And though we cannot see you, You are always by our side, Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same, But as god calls us one by one, The chain will link again."
An emotional Nikki further added, "You gave no one a last farewell, Not ever said good bye, You were gone before we knew it, And only god knows why, A million times we will miss you, A million times we will cry, If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died, We will meet again someday."
Nikki's brother Jatin was hospitalized last month after complaining of breathing issues. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and also for tuberculosis. He had also contacted pneumonia. Jatin breathed his last this morning, revealed Nikki on her Instagram story.
The south actor, who was all set to participate in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', is reportedly in isolation. However, it is unclear if she will still be a part of the show. An official statement about the same is awaited.
