Nikkhil Advani's medical drama 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' featuring Konkana Sen, Mohit Raina to launch in March 2021

Directed by Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves, the series is set against the backdrop of the terror attacks.

"Mumbai Diaries 26/11" plays out in a hospital and depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital staff, who worked tirelessly to save lives during the attacks that ravaged the city.

Advani said there have been several shows and films centred on the incident but the doctors' side of the story has not been explored.

"With this medical drama, we aim to champion the human spirit in the face of unprecedented danger and celebrate the brave doctors who had saved the day while keeping the sensitivity of the topic in mind," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, said the show pays homage to all the frontline workers, martyrs and their families "who risked their lives to save others." "We are unveiling the first look of the series as an ode to their bravery and sacrifice. The show is a tribute to the spirit of Mumbai. We are extremely happy to collaborate with one of India's finest directors, Nikkhil Advani, to present the untold stories of 26/11," Purohit added. The series will premiere in March, 2021.