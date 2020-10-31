Nikita Tomar murder accused was inspired by Munna from 'Mirzapur' web series: Report

Days after Haryana police arrested two men for allegedly killing a 21-year-old Nikita Tomar outside her college in Ballabhgarh, it is now reported that the main accused Tausif committed the crime after he was inspired by the web series ‘Mirzapur’.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Tausif, during his interrogation revealed that he was fascinated by Divyendu Sharma’s character Munna aka Phoolchand Tripathi in ‘Mirzapur’.

He confessed that he decided to kill Nikita just like Munna, who shot a woman for rejecting his proposal.

Besides Tausif, his accomplice Rehan, has also been arrested.

Nikita, a student of B.Com final year, had come out of her college after appearing for an exam on Monday afternoon when the incident took place, Ballabhgarh ACP Jaiveer Singh Rathi had earlier said.