Nikita Tomar murder accused was inspired by Munna from 'Mirzapur' web series: Report

Days after Haryana police arrested two men for allegedly killing a 21-year-old Nikita Tomar outside her college in Ballabhgarh, it is now reported that the main accused Tausif committed the crime after he was inspired by the web series ‘Mirzapur’.
According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Tausif, during his interrogation revealed that he was fascinated by Divyendu Sharma’s character Munna aka Phoolchand Tripathi in ‘Mirzapur’.
He confessed that he decided to kill Nikita just like Munna, who shot a woman for rejecting his proposal.
Besides Tausif, his accomplice Rehan, has also been arrested.
Nikita, a student of B.Com final year, had come out of her college after appearing for an exam on Monday afternoon when the incident took place, Ballabhgarh ACP Jaiveer Singh Rathi had earlier said.
The accused, who arrived at the spot in a car, had tried to pull the woman inside, in a bid to abduct her, but she resisted after which the key accused shot her, police had said.
She was taken to a hospital, but she succumbed to injuries, the ACP had said.
The woman's father alleged that Tausif had been harassing her for the last two years and pressing her for marriage, which she refused. He also claimed that Tausif was trying to convert Nikita.
"He should be given capital punishment and our family should be given security," the woman's father said.
During investigation, it emerged that the main accused was the woman's classmate earlier, police said.
The entire sequence of the crime was captured by someone over mobile phone, the footage of which went viral over social media.
In the video, Tausif, along with his accomplice, is seen arriving outside the college and parking the white-coloured car on the road.
Nikita is seen walking on the road accompanied by one of her friends and the accused suddenly takes out a pistol and shoots her behind her ear from a close range leaving her in a pool of blood at the spot.
Before a few passers-by, who noticed the crime taking place, could react, the two accused escaped from the spot in their car.
The incident triggered protests with students and local residents blocking the Sohna-Ballabgarh road for several hours on Tuesday.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the trial against the accused will be held in a fast-track court.
"The victim's family is satisfied with the Haryana government's action. Culprits were nabbed within two hours of the incident and one who helped them was also arrested. Fast track court would be established in this case for giving strict punishment to culprits," Khattar told reporters.
Meanwhile, Tausif and Rehan have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.
