Nikhil Dwivedi to produce 'Nagin' as a trilogy on the big screen: Report

Ekta Kapoor’s television franchise ‘Naagin’ is all set to be transformed into a trilogy on the big screen. Trade analyst Komal Nahta confirmed that the supernatural drama will be producer by actor Nikhil Dwivedi and directed by Vishal Furia.

The supernatural franchise will reportedly be produced on a monumental scale.

Nahta wrote on Twitter, "Film producer and film enthusiast #NikhilDwivedi will produce a 3-film franchise on #Nagin, which will be directed by #VishalFuria of #Lapachhapi fame."

Dwivvedi is best known for co-producing films like "Veere Di Wedding" starring Kareena Kapoor, Shikha Talsania, Sonam K Ahuja and Swara Bhasker, and Salman Khan’s "Dabangg 3".

Without revealing further details, Dwivedi only retweeted Nahta's post.

Not long back, Dwivedi when he declared he would have no issues working with actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Central Bureau in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

However, it is not confirmed if Rhea has been roped in as lead in the venture.

Over the years Bollywood has seen scores of films that breathed life into the revenge-taking serpents aided with superpowers and backed by mythological stories.

The popular ones include Ekta’s father Jeetendra and Reena Roy’s multi-starrer ‘Nagin’ (1976). The film was a superhit and also featured actors like Sunil Dutt, Rekha, and Kabir Bedi to name a few.

Then came Sridevi’s ‘Nagina’ (1986) followed by its sequel ‘Nigahen’ in (1989).

The narrative was absent until Mallika Sherawat starred in the international production ‘Hisss’ (2010) with Irrfan Khan and Divya Dutta.