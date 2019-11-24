Nights in white satin

My all-time favourite outfit: A long black dress.
My favourite outfit when travelling to my shoots: I am most comfortable in gym wear or lounge wear.
My favourite outfit for a formal function: For a wedding, it would be a lehenga designed by Sabyasachi and for an event like an award function it would a very elegant evening gown. For clubbing, a short dress with a nice pair of stilettos and for fine dining it would be something classy and elegant, like a maxi dress or a short casual dress.
I like to sleep in: My night suits especially satin ones.
My favourite colours and fabrics: My favourite colours are yellow and turquoise though I like black and white too. Yellow is my ultimate favourite and yes, sometimes nude too. A lot depends on my mood. In fabrics I like satin and velvet and anything that makes me feel comfortable.
The most expensive outfit I have bought: A beautiful evening gown by Elie Saab. It had a long trail, I wore it for IIFA this year.
According to me I look best in: Everything! I am a very experimental dresser who tries multiple things.
I have a fetish for: Sunglasses and handbags.
The best dressed actor and actress: In Hollywood it would be Robert Downey Junior and Jennifer Lawrence. In Bollywood, I like Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra. Besides other factors what matters is the confidence one carries the outfit with.
I would like my man to be dressed in: A tuxedo.
My favourite destination for shopping: I love to shop in London, Dubai Paris and LA.
My favourite brands: Balmain. Roberto Cavalli has an amazing collection.
My favourite brand in shoes: Christian Louboutin and Versace.
My wardrobe is incomplete without: Really amazing lingerie, a normal white shirt and jeans.
My travel bag always has: The currency of the country I am visiting, my toiletries, my clothes and whatever is essential.
My handbag always has: My travel charger, perfume and a hand sanitiser.
My favourite designers are: Sabyasachi, Fendi and Prada.
My favourite perfume: Dolce Gabbana, Velvet Desert.
My favourite brand in watches: IWC, Richard Millet and Chopard.
My favourite brand in sunglasses: Chopard and Liberator.
My favourite brands in make-up are: Coco Channel, Giorgio Armani, Elizabeth Arden and Estee Lauder.
My make-up routine: I have very good cheekbones so my make-up artist just highlights my eyes. There is nothing to conceal when he is doing my make-up.
When not shooting: It’s the no make-up look for me.
My favourite brands in shampoo and conditioner: Kerastase, Bulgary and Oribe shampoo. A model friend introduced me to Oribe. I picked it up in London. People use it while walking the red carpet. I use it on a daily basis to lend sheen to my hair.
My haircare regimen: I actually don't get much time for my haircare but I use a good shampoo and conditioner. I also use a lot of Balmain hair care products. Their hair spray etc are great. I am also obsessed with Shirodhara, which is a form of Ayurveda therapy that involves gently pouring liquids over the forehead. I apply Aloe Vera and frequent spas too.
I admire the hair of: Queen Rania.
My tip on clothes: Don’t listen to anybody, wear what you feel like!
Tip on hair care: Always use a good shampoo and conditioner, don't take too much stress, have a healthy lifestyle.
