Nights in white satin

My all-time favourite outfit: A long black dress.

My favourite outfit when travelling to my shoots: I am most comfortable in gym wear or lounge wear.

My favourite outfit for a formal function: For a wedding, it would be a lehenga designed by Sabyasachi and for an event like an award function it would a very elegant evening gown. For clubbing, a short dress with a nice pair of stilettos and for fine dining it would be something classy and elegant, like a maxi dress or a short casual dress.

I like to sleep in: My night suits especially satin ones.