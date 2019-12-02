Nickyanka Anniversary: Priyanka and Nick's adorable anniversary wishes will warm your heart

New Delhi: Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated one year of wedded bliss with a sweet tribute.

The Hollywood singing sensation, Nick who tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony at Jodhpur, Rajasthan, penned a heart-warming post, expressing his love for wife and global star Priyanka.

"One year ago today we said forever," the singer captioned a breathtaking snap, featuring the two of them holding hands before a flower-adorned altar on their special day.

"Well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary," he added.