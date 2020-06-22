Nick Jonas wishes his dad on Father's day, thanks Priyanka Chopra's father for raising 'an incredible daughter'

Musician Nick Jonas wished his dad Paul Kevin Jonas on the occasion of Father's Day on Sunday and thanked superstar wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas's late father Ashok Chopra for raising an incredible daughter.

Jonas took to Instagram to post a picture of his father and a childhood picture of Priyanka with her father to mark the day.

"Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there! My dad is and has always been my hero. Love and miss you @papakjonas," he wrote in the caption.