Nick Jonas reveals he has a 'sex playlist', says 'It is important to play good songs while making out'

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas are one of the much-adored couples of the tinsel town.

The duo, who is now married for over two years, keeps on catching the attention of their fans either by their loved-up social media posts or public appearances.

Now, they are once again in the news after Nick's revelation about having a 'lovemaking playlist.' Yes, you read that right!

Recently, the singer featured on the cover of British GQ magazine and during the interview spoke on a lot of topics -- including his sex playlist.

Speaking about it, Nick shared that it is important to play good songs while making out which is why he has one which, interestingly, does not feature his own tracks.

However, he said that he would be thrilled if someone used his music on theirs for that experience.

The singer has been considered a sex symbol by fans. Addressing it, Nick said that it's flattering but he does not take it too seriously. He added that he tends to try to not think about it, because it would make him feel a little embarrassed.

Nick has been busy with his personal life and new music in the past few months. The actor was in London earlier this year where he spent time with Priyanka.

While the actress has been shooting her upcoming series 'Citadel' in the UK, he was seen working on new music.

Nick and Priyanka were recently seen announcing the Oscars 2021 nominations list and attending BAFTA Awards together. Nick will be seen taking on the Billboard Music Awards 2021 hosting duties beginning from May 23.