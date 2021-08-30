Nick Jonas gears up to relish his 'snack' Priyanka Chopra wearing a sexy bikini; see photos

Global star Priyanka Chopra dropped a stunning picture of herself with husband, singer Nick Jonas, on Instagram on Monday.

In the photo, the 'Quantico' actor can be seen in a sexy bikini as she soaked in the sun.

Nick, on the other hand, can be seen posing with a fork and butter knife. The singer is gearing up to relish his 'snack', which was none other than his wife, Priyanka.

In the caption of her post, Priyanka dubbed herself as "Snack" for Nick. She also posted a heart emoji in the caption.

The couple appears to be back at their Los Angeles home.

Take a look at their photo here:

The couple tied the knot in December 2018 and often treats their fans and followers with their PDA on social media.

Minutes after posting this picture, PeeCee also dropped a sizzling bikini photo of herself on Instagram.

She can be seen wearing a black bikini top with red bottoms.

Priyanka was in London until Friday for the shoot of her upcoming show 'Citdel', which is a spy-thriller directed by The Russo Brothers. It stars Priyanka and 'Game of Thrones' fame actor Richard Madden in lead roles.

She recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and also released her memoir titled 'Unfinished' earlier this year.

Priyanka will next be seen in 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' and the recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa', which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.

On the other hand, Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin are on a tour currently, called Remember This.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 09:52 AM IST