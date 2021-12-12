Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif share glimpses of their dance-filled mehendi ceremony; see pics

Newly married Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding pictures keep getting better and better. After sharing stunning pictures from their haldi ceremony, the couple shared pictures from mehendi and they are picture perfect.

"Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar," Katrina Kaif captioned the post. Vicky Kaushal too shared a set of pictures from the ceremony, with the same caption.

The henna for the mehendi was reportedly been sourced from Sojat in Rajasthan and was chemical free. The henna reportedly cost between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh but, also reportedly, the business supplying the henna did not charge the couple.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a grand wedding ceremony on December 9 at the plush Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple's hush-hush wedding became the talk of the town.

Here are the pictures:

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 02:21 PM IST