Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa host glitzy pyjama party night; see photo

Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently hosted pyjama party night as a part of their wedding festivities in Chandigarh.

Patralekhaa's sister Parnalekha took to Instagram to share a picture with the couple from the bash and wrote, "As the late great Audrey Hepburn once advised, 'Life is a party dress like it.' Pyjama party night! #patraj."

In the photo, the couple can be seen posing in front of a shiny streamer backdrop.

Take a look at the post here:

The couple tied the knot on November 15 in the presence of close friends and family members.

The returned to Mumbai on November 17 and were spotted walking hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport.

Several B-Town celebrities, including filmmakers Farah Khan, Anurag Basu, Hansal Mehta and others, also attended the ceremony.

A couple of new photos from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's intimate wedding have now surfaced on social media platforms.

According to the now-viral photos, other celebs like Anubhav Sinha, Raj and DK, actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were also present at the wedding.

Post an intimate yet royal wedding ceremony, the bride and the groom also hosted a grand reception.

The couple was congratulated on social media by several of their industry colleagues, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Dia Mirza, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane among others.

The duo have featured together in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's 2014 film 'Citylights' and ALTBalaji series 'Bose: Dead/Alive'.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 03:17 PM IST