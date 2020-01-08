Newlyweds Nawab Shah, Pooja Batra attend Golden Globes after-party

Los Angeles: Actors Pooja Batra and husband Nawab Shah attended the after party of the prestigious 77th edition of the Golden Globes awards ceremony.

The newly-wed couple took to their respective Instagram account to share their moments from the event. Pooja chose a high-neck kurta with a trail by Charu Parashar and her husband Nawab looked dapper in a classic tuxedo.

Nawab shared a photograph of himself along with Sacha Baron Cohen and captioned it: "Dictator blues."