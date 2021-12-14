Newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share romantic pics from their pre-wedding photoshoot

It’s almost a week since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married and the pictures of the lovebirds just keep getting better and better. After sharing stunning pictures from their wedding, haldi and mehendi ceremonies, the couple has now set the social media on fire with beautiful pre-wedding pics.

The Sabya bride oozed romance in a dreamy nude floral Sabyasachi saree with tulle fabric and delicate hand-embroidered flowers accompanied with a sheer veil.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, looks dashing in a sherwani matching his bride.

They captioned their posts, "To love, honour and cherish".

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

On her Instagram, Katrina's stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania put up a post explaining the actress's look.

"I really wanted something that reflected the beauty of a white wedding… veil, trail and a bouquet of handpicked flowers. So we added these ideas to the eternal grace of a sari. @sabyasachiofficial created this magical nude floral tulle with the most delicate flowers, that reminded me of flowers we press in our favourite romantic novels. Here’s to creating magical memories.."

Katrina paid a tribute to her mother's British heritage in a vintage-looking sheer tulle saree number with a floor-sweeping veil. Her saree had a silhouette like a wedding gown. Her saree featured hand cut flowers and was embellished with gems and crystals.

The ace designer Sabyasachi also took to his Instagram to share the details of her magical look which involved a full-sleeve blouse, saree and veil, that reportedly took 1800 hours to create with the help of 40 artisans!

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 01:02 PM IST